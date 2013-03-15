Ryan Krause

Aaron Draplin is coming to Charlotte #2

Ryan Krause
Ryan Krause
  • Save
Aaron Draplin is coming to Charlotte #2 ddc draplin orange fuck yeah language vector typography charlotte clt queen city america
Download color palette

AIGA came to us and asked us to design a self mailing poster promoting the arrival of Mr.Draplin to beautiful Charlotte North Carolina.

Unfortunately my concept wasn't chosen…next time friends…next time.

Ryan Krause
Ryan Krause

More by Ryan Krause

View profile
    • Like