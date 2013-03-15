Web - Mark for internal unit

Allen Johns

A quick mark developed for an internal web unit of a company in the power industry. I tried to hint at the power distribution process without being overly obvious and avoiding the cliche electric bolt.

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
