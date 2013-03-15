Zach Stewart

Wrigley Field 100 Year Anniversary

Wrigley Field 100 Year Anniversary hand-lettering illustration design
Commemorative design submission for Wrigley Field's 100 Year Anniversary. I wanted to take a more hand drawn approach as opposed to the usual super clean look of sport's logos. I took a lot of inspiration from old Cooperstown logos and promotional art. I also wanted to incorporate the infamous "Curse of the Billygoat" that has plagued the Northside for so long.

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
