Holy Sheep!

Woolen Icons

Holy Sheep!
Holy Sheep!
  • Save
Woolen Icons woolen single line icon set simple sweater socks hat
Download color palette

Simple single-line icons made for website strongly conntected with wool
(altough it's not a shop)

3 out of 5 icons made to look like knitted woolen icons.
Sweater, Socks and a Hat

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Holy Sheep!
Holy Sheep!

More by Holy Sheep!

View profile
    • Like