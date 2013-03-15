Alena Alekhina

Get Scandy logotype

Alena Alekhina
Alena Alekhina
  • Save
Get Scandy logotype logo scandinavia music
Download color palette

Working on a logotype for Get Scandy — a promoter for scandinavian shows in Russia. Check them: http://getscandy.ru/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Alena Alekhina
Alena Alekhina

More by Alena Alekhina

View profile
    • Like