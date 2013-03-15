Cage

Tasks to-do tasks icons illustration app
With the new version of Cage, we created a series of custom icons for the app (big thanks to Kyle). Here's the icon for Tasks (just one of the newly updated features in Cage). Stay tuned.

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Helping creative teams collaborate better.

