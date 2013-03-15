Jacob Coy

Connectivity of Generation Y

connections connectivity triangles technology patterns
just a quick a3 pattern produced for a 360 minute project at university based around the word generation. Chose to focus on the connectivity of generation Y (the millenium generation) and how they are all constantly connected and interspaced.

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
