Gavin McNamee

3D - First Run

My first dabbbling with Cinema 4D. I created a simple studio, a soft light box and some simple materials. Using the Cinema 4D logo, I created my first composition . I'm impressed with how well final render can look. I can see a lot more 3D work happening...the possibilities are endless...

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
