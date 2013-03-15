Matt Sephton

Twitter Client

Twitter Client
Twitter are phasing out API 1.0, which means my client of choice–Echofon for Mac–will soon stop working.

So, I've taken the bull by the horns and am putting together a bundle of styles, scripts and extensions that let me run the Twitter website in a small-ish window—a Chrome Application Shortcut—that fills the needs of Echofon for Mac users. It's already advanced enough that I am now using it daily, and I continue to improve it.

An Open Source release is not too far away.

