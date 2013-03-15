Ari Sawyers

Over v2

Ari Sawyers
Ari Sawyers
  • Save
Over v2 over photos minimalism awesomeness simplicity ugh iphone app ipad app web design landing page kinda sad flat design
Download color palette

Here's a tilted shot of what could have been the next version of the Over website. Sadly, we're not launching it.

Ari Sawyers
Ari Sawyers

More by Ari Sawyers

View profile
    • Like