LPG Sketchbooks (GIF)

LPG Sketchbooks (GIF) sketchbook notebook lpg lamp post guild seal brothers futura
I designed a batch of sketchbooks for an online art school, The Lamp Post Guild, that my coworkers launched. Sketchbooks arrived yesterday. So this morning I'm wrapping them in book bands (while watching House of Cards). Can't wait to get these in the mail to artists everywhere!

PS—If you're viewing this on a non-fancy screen, check out the 2x.

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
