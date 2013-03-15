Sjoerd Dijkstra

Chime OIS App

Sjoerd Dijkstra
Sjoerd Dijkstra
  • Save
Chime OIS App sketch notifcations app ios iphone
Download color palette

To practice my Sketch 2 skills I created a IOS App based on the Chrome browser extension Chime.

For more images, check the Behance project: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Chime-IOS-App/7629731

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Sjoerd Dijkstra
Sjoerd Dijkstra

More by Sjoerd Dijkstra

View profile
    • Like