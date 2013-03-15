Brandon Rike

At Night We Strike

At Night We Strike logo sharp rock dark outline bold thick music band logo
Here is the logo I worked up for a little side-project I've been working on.

We posted a song last night, listen here:
www.atnightwestrike.com

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
