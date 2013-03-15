Elena Leontieva

Icon for app "Assistant"

Elena Leontieva
Elena Leontieva
  • Save
Icon for app "Assistant" blue icon mic app assistant bubble
Download color palette

Don't forget click @2x to see more details.

What do you think, guys? :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Elena Leontieva
Elena Leontieva

More by Elena Leontieva

View profile
    • Like