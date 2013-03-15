Nikhil Nigade

Eyekons

Nikhil Nigade
Nikhil Nigade
Hire Me
  • Save
Eyekons icons web vector retina landing folder chat checkmark perspective
Download color palette

Finished these icons a couple of minutes ago. Been working on these since yesterday.

Started out as a sketch, then basic renders in 3DS max (So I get the perspective right), followed by the whole thing in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Nikhil Nigade
Nikhil Nigade
I design functional interfaces for the web & mobile
Hire Me

More by Nikhil Nigade

View profile
    • Like