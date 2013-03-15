Trevor Van Meter

Assault Buggy 1

Trevor Van Meter
Trevor Van Meter
  • Save
Assault Buggy 1 tvm game game art illustration sprites vector pew pew box of robots trevor van meter
Download color palette

Check out the Assault Buggy complete with battle damage. This guy is a fast mover, mid range fire power, but has low armor.

Trevor Van Meter
Trevor Van Meter
Purveyor of positive vibes

More by Trevor Van Meter

View profile
    • Like