Paul Kegel

Elephant Logo

Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel
  • Save
Elephant Logo identity mark branding design elephant logo black logo design
Download color palette

Today i've been sketching elephants all day. Which is great to do :)

What do you guys think this logo is about? Any improvements?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel

More by Paul Kegel

View profile
    • Like