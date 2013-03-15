Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Pollenate

Pollenate logo animal insect bee eyes wings social media network happy stripe pollen bug
"Pollenate makes it easy to see the positive ways that you impact others and shifts the focus of social media away from self-promotion and towards positive reinforcement. A small gesture or unexpected compliment can change someone’s entire day. Be the source and see how gratitude spreads in unanticipated ways."

http://www.pollenateapp.com/

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
