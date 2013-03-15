Lunatic Agency

Bison Basket Logo

Lunatic Agency
Lunatic Agency
  • Save
Bison Basket Logo bison buffalo bull sport basketball nba yellow brown poland logo
Download color palette

A part of the logo prepared for the basketball team from Poland.
The main element is the bison.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Lunatic Agency
Lunatic Agency

More by Lunatic Agency

View profile
    • Like