Gaytan - Before (2010) - After (2012)

Digging for some "leftover" pictures on my hard drive, while thinking for tonight's presentation of my work (typefaces) @ Stalker & Friends 2013 exhibition, I suddenly realized - I always taught that type-making is more a logic, skill and engineering driven process, than a form of art (as most people believe), but now I realized - it must be art, i has to be... because no other power can transform the project you see on the left (2010) into the fluid and gorgeous form on the right (2012)... it has to be art... and i was so very wrong :)