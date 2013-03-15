Fahri Özkaramanlı

Yada Digital Portfolio WIP

Fahri Özkaramanlı
Fahri Özkaramanlı
  • Save
Yada Digital Portfolio WIP portfolio web site
Download color palette

Working on the 9-tiled under construction web site to transform it into the full portfolio site.

Each tile is a project or information about the agency.

Clicking a project tile loads the full-window video in the background and fades out all the tiles revealing the video.

0a5f32d32d7d633d7e71c9f3e14cc80b
Rebound of
Yada Digital — Under Construction
By Fahri Özkaramanlı
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Fahri Özkaramanlı
Fahri Özkaramanlı

More by Fahri Özkaramanlı

View profile
    • Like