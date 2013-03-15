📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Android Assets Generator is a great tool that saves you a lot of time. If you are android developer or UI designer and faces a difficulty to create high quality icons that follows Android Icons Design Guidelines rules, so welcome aboard, you’ve finally reached the final solution to generate all your icons at once, with only few clicks.
Android Assets Generator helps you to automatically resize and save your files with no fear about the full/content sizes for each icon section or the different resolutions the android requires (XXHDPI, XHDPI, HDPI, MDPI, LDPI)
Design your icon in one of Android Assets Generator Templates then apply the corresponding action. You’ll have your icon generated in all resolutions and in the right dimensions regarding the full/content size.
Get it here
http://bit.ly/AndroidAssetsGenerator