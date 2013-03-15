Fahri Özkaramanlı

Faal Portfolio WIP

Fahri Özkaramanlı
Fahri Özkaramanlı
  • Save
Faal Portfolio WIP typographic portfolio web site
Download color palette

Working on my portfolio web site. Experimenting on how to present screen based work. Showing them in Apple hardware yielded the most striking results so far.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Fahri Özkaramanlı
Fahri Özkaramanlı

More by Fahri Özkaramanlı

View profile
    • Like