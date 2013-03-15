Annalise Taber

Loyalty Infographic

Annalise Taber
Annalise Taber
  • Save
Loyalty Infographic loyalty program infographic user testing vector illustraton typography marketing information design texture pattern illustrator
Download color palette

Portion of an infographic designed for a client. http://annaliseogle.com/info-design/promotional-infographics/

Annalise Taber
Annalise Taber

More by Annalise Taber

View profile
    • Like