Fabio Benedetti

Coke Can Icon made in Fireworks

Fabio Benedetti
Fabio Benedetti
Hire Me
  • Save
Coke Can Icon made in Fireworks cola fabio benedetti icon made in fireworks droplets shiny icon coke can icon shiny droplets coke icon 100 vectors in fireworks can icon coke fireworks cola icon fireworks design coca cola coca cola icon coca cola can icon coca cola iconography coke icons
Download color palette

Coke icon made in Fireworks. 100% Vectors. Many hours. Feedback welcome.

Fabio Benedetti
Fabio Benedetti
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fabio Benedetti

View profile
    • Like