Bitsprout stamps

Bitsprout stamps bit sprout logo redesign leaf computer software web development cursor bitsprout stamps stickers
These are complementary designs to show how the new logo can be used in different ways, and that the isotype can stand by its own.
I imagine them as stickers, and I think they would look great :)

