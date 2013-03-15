Madelein Araya

Bitsprout bit sprout logo redesign leaf computer software web development cursor bitsprout
This is a proposal of redesign for the logo of BitSprout.com.
They're a web and software development company focused on Drupal.
The idea is to use something cleaner, friendly and colorful.
Any feedback is welcome! :)

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
