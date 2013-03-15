Trish Duffy

Outstanding Achievement in Media Awards

Trish Duffy
Trish Duffy
  • Save
Outstanding Achievement in Media Awards icons awards night
Download color palette

Icons designed for Media Association of Pittsburgh's awards night program:

1. Scholarship
2.  Radio
3. Television
4. Agency/Allied 
5. OMNI (Outdoors, Magazine, Newspaper and Internet) 
6. Thomas J. MacWilliams Lifetime Achievement Award  (awarded to departed recipient)
7. Art Stein Memorial Award  (for service to the club)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Trish Duffy
Trish Duffy

More by Trish Duffy

View profile
    • Like