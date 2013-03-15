Alexey Bychkov

Perfume girl

Alexey Bychkov
Alexey Bychkov
  • Save
Perfume girl girl perfume digital art brush hair
Download color palette

Hi all!
So excited to be a part of the dribbble community!
Thank you @xSti
My first shot it's image for site perfume shop. (image is not complete)
Comment please...

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Alexey Bychkov
Alexey Bychkov

More by Alexey Bychkov

View profile
    • Like