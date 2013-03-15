Jak Dempsey

Fearmonitor App Icon (THE SMILER)

Fearmonitor App Icon (THE SMILER) altontowers sw7 2013 ui ios iphone5 jakdempsey topsecret newride icon heartline
New icon design for the FEAR MONITOR iOS app.

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
