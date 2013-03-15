Michael Janßen

Foods And Founders

Foods And Founders logo illustrator photoshop texturing foods and founders vintage retro
Two shots today. This is my logo-draft for a Texan company called "Foods and Founders". Would love to get some feedback :-)

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
