Alex Brooke

Print Design

Alex Brooke
Alex Brooke
  • Save
Print Design print poster design type
Download color palette

First bit of print design i've done for ages. Kept it pretty simple but tried to get the information across clearly.

@gamaroffdigital / http://gamaroff.co.uk

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Alex Brooke
Alex Brooke

More by Alex Brooke

View profile
    • Like