Javier Lopez

Volcanoes 1500-2011

Javier Lopez
Javier Lopez
  • Save
Volcanoes 1500-2011 datavis informationdesign infographics wheel volcano
Download color palette

My first pass on this piece. It is a visualization of the cycles of eruption of the Decade Volcanoes since 1500 up until now. More uploads to come in the next few weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Javier Lopez
Javier Lopez

More by Javier Lopez

View profile
    • Like