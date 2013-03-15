Cole Henley

#frometweetmeet

Cole Henley
Cole Henley
  • Save
#frometweetmeet tweet twitter frome meetup geomicons mission script lost type
Download color palette

Small poster put together for the forthcoming Frome Tweetmeet.

Icons from the lovely Geomicons Wired set and font the beautifully swishy Mission Script from Lost Type Co-op.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Cole Henley
Cole Henley

More by Cole Henley

View profile
    • Like