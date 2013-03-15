Sam Dunn

Doodle25 for Comic Relief

The three Olly's at Monty invited me to draw at Doodle25 for Comic Relief!

Here's some photos from last night, I really tested that red Posca pen to the limit!

Theres still time to take part today, from 10am - 10pm at Unit 56, Boxpark, Shoreditch.

Remember to Donate here! - http://my.rednoseday.com/sponsor/doodle25

