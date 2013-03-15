Gauthier Eloy

Simple vector iPhone Sketch freebie

Gauthier Eloy
Gauthier Eloy
Simple vector iPhone Sketch freebie
I needed a simple vector iphone but in a black version. I'm sharing the free .sketch file :) Thanks to @Meng To for the inspiration.

Download here

Minimal iphone
Rebound of
Minimal iPhone
By Meng To
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Gauthier Eloy
Gauthier Eloy

