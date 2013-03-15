BanzaiTokyo

WebHostingHub Glyphs

BanzaiTokyo
BanzaiTokyo
  • Save
WebHostingHub Glyphs glyphs icons font huge
Download color palette

another preview from http://www.webhostinghub.com/glyphs/
we've got a lot of icons there indeed :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
BanzaiTokyo
BanzaiTokyo

More by BanzaiTokyo

View profile
    • Like