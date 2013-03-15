Igor Pascoal

404 Error for Lisbon

404 Error for Lisbon
Hello Dribbble!

First, I want to thank Michael Castro for the invite. Been patiently waiting for one.

This screenshot is from a website we are currently working on @TPWDpt for an apartment renting business in Lisbon. Hoping for some feedback!

Cheers!

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
