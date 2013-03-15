Search your way

Paul Kegel

Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel
The project for flextep is finally live! Go check it out: http://flextep.nl

This is the part where users can search their own way to find the vacancy the were looking for.

Don't forget to watch it @2x (it's shrunk)

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel

