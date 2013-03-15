Paul Kegel

Website header

Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel
  • Save
Website header minimalistic flat header logo intro slider button
Download color palette

The project for flextep is finally live! Go check it out: http://flextep.nl

This is the part of the header, homepage call to action on a slider.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel

More by Paul Kegel

View profile
    • Like