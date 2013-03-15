Mads Egmose

Dribbble Invite

Hello!

I have 1 Dribbble invitation and would love to bring some new talent to the site. So send me your best work to me[at]madsegmose.dk - follow me for good karma - and hopefully you will get your invite!

I hope you enjoy the illustration as well ;)

Weaving beauty and function

