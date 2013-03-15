Mark Reihill

Dexter - Prints

A shot of my limited edition Dexter prints.

Limited edition digital print on 140gsm Nettuno Bianco Artico
Size 12" x 12" // Limited run of 100 prints
Signed and numbered by the artist

http://www.markreihill.com/shop.htm

