Gert van Duinen

Flash Rabbit Logo / Mark / Symbol

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Flash Rabbit Logo / Mark / Symbol rabbitflash flashrabbit rabbit lightning bolt electrifying leaping bunny logo mark shocked shocking spark energy energizing broken
Download color palette

Just for fun...

... and to fill-up the remaining twentysome Dribbble shots.

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like