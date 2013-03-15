Jeroen van Eerden

Monogram concept.

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Monogram concept. m w monogram concept idea line lines abstract vibrant texture logo mark brand
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like