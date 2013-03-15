salvatore verazzo

summary

salvatore verazzo
salvatore verazzo
  • Save
summary catalogue editorial design typography helvetica blackwhite
Download color palette
C71d828650f72364bd21caa7c01cf396
Rebound of
generale 2013_cover
By salvatore verazzo
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
salvatore verazzo
salvatore verazzo

More by salvatore verazzo

View profile
    • Like