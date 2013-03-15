Michael Janßen

Michael Janßen
Michael Janßen
Homeless Dandy Logo
Here a quick logo throw for the tiny and low budget film production studio "Homeless Dandy", founded by Mr. Claudio Como & Myself.

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Michael Janßen
Michael Janßen

