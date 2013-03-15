Lyle Jenks

Robin Logo

Lyle Jenks
Lyle Jenks
  • Save
Robin Logo logo design robin bird pink studio interior
Download color palette

One of the options I was working on for an interior designer named Robin.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Lyle Jenks
Lyle Jenks
I'm a creative director / designer out of Austin, Tx.

More by Lyle Jenks

View profile
    • Like