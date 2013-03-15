Stephanie Haworth

Maple Ash Bash

Maple Ash Bash
Logo for a local event in Tempe! Local neighborhood businesses will be hosting a bash with games, giveaways, and a beer garden to raise money for Ear Candy (a charity that gives instruments to school children), as well as a local project geared toward building new bicycle racks in our neighborhood (pun totally intended).

