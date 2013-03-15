Brissia Jimenez

Elemental Progress

Brissia Jimenez
Brissia Jimenez
  • Save
Elemental Progress
Download color palette

I might not be able to keep updating on this one until its done as its for an internship piece. Hair subject to change........

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Brissia Jimenez
Brissia Jimenez

More by Brissia Jimenez

View profile
    • Like