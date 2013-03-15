Michael Sacca

iOS Level Select (iPhone5 UX/UI)

iOS Level Select (iPhone5 UX/UI) ios app word game game ux ui iphone render low poly lowpoly isomorphic hex hexagonal screen level photoshop flat
Working on the level select screen for the new WordRage app. Trying to bring some characters into this word game to make it more engaging / terrifying. Either one will work for me at this point.

Characters are based on Ai Weiwei's zodiac heads which are stunning in person if you get a chance to see them: http://www.zodiacheads.com/photo_gallery.html

