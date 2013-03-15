iOS Level Select (iPhone5 UX/UI)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Working on the level select screen for the new WordRage app. Trying to bring some characters into this word game to make it more engaging / terrifying. Either one will work for me at this point.
Characters are based on Ai Weiwei's zodiac heads which are stunning in person if you get a chance to see them: http://www.zodiacheads.com/photo_gallery.html